Deeside’s new Estuary Gardens Care Home ready to welcome residents

A new care home in Deeside is preparing to open its doors following the completion of construction at Estuary Gardens.

Crystal Care Collection has received the keys to the brand new care home located within the Airfields development off Welsh Road in Garden City.

Deeside.

The opening also marks the completion of the 250th care home built by LNT Care Developments, one of the UK’s leading care home developers.

Estuary Gardens will provide person-centred care in a purpose-built, modern environment.

The home includes 66 en-suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens, a cinema room, a beauty salon, and the latest care technology to promote residents’ wellbeing and independence.

“Having successfully opened our first two care homes in Clitheroe and Lichfield, we are absolutely thrilled to take ownership of Estuary Gardens,” said Liz Walker, Managing Director at Crystal Care Collection.

“This exceptional home reflects our commitment to delivering outstanding care and creating a true home for our future residents. We’re equally honoured to be part of such a significant milestone in LNT Care Development’s journey.”

Estuary Gardens will offer an all-inclusive ‘Crystal Clear’ care package with no hidden costs or billable extras, designed to give residents and families peace of mind.

The home is due to welcome its first residents in the coming months.

Anyone interested in living or working at Estuary Gardens can call 01512 942 619, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website, here: https://crystalcarecollection.co.uk/care-homes/estuary-gardens/