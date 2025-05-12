Deeside Round Table: Local businesses urged to back Hawarden car show with prize donations

Local businesses are being urged to support Deeside Round Table’s upcoming Car & Motor Show in Hawarden by donating raffle prizes or vouchers.

The community group is appealing for help in advance of the event on Friday 24 May, with all proceeds from the raffle and tombola going towards grassroots projects, families and small charities across the Deeside area.

“We’re calling on local businesses to get involved and help make the show a success,” organisers said. “It’s a great way to support your community, and every penny raised stays right here in Deeside.”

The Car & Motor Show, held at Gladstone Playing Fields, is shaping up to be a standout local event. Entry is free, and the day will feature a wide range of attractions including classic cars, high-end supercars, bikes and live demonstrations.

Visitors can also enjoy food stalls, a fully stocked bar, and a selection of craft stalls, with volunteers from Deeside Round Table running the event from start to finish.

“We’re proud to run these events purely through volunteer effort, and they allow us to provide real help where it’s needed most,” the group added.

Any businesses interested in donating a prize or voucher are encouraged to get in touch via social media or by commenting on Deeside Round Table’s Facebook post.