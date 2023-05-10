Deeside next in line for Flintshire fast food chain’s rapid expansion
A rapidly expanding Flintshire-based restaurant chain is set to open a new Express Kitchen within an established Connah’s Quay pub.
Hungry Cow, led by chef Christy Goode, operates restaurants in Holywell and Mold. They are currently adding the finishing touches to a soon-to-be-opened new restaurant in Colwyn Bay.
In addition to restaurants, Hungry Cow – renowned for its superb burgers, wings, and loaded fries – also operates Express Kitchens in two North Wales pubs.
The company has recently announced plans for a new kitchen within the Halfway House Pub in Connah’s Quay, the opening date is yet to be confirmed.
Christy, a native of Flint, started the business in 2021. He initially rented pub kitchens at the George and Dragon in Flint and the Cross Foxes in Prestatyn.
Capitalising on the success of these operations, he opened his own restaurant in Holywell. This marked the first official Hungry Cow location.
The venture quickly gained popularity for its unique offerings, leading to a second restaurant in Mold.
The expansion is a testament to the increasing demand for Hungry Cow’s distinctive menu and its growing reputation in the local food scene.
The Colwyn Bay location represents the next step in Hungry Cow’s strategic expansion.
The launch of the Express Kitchen at the Halfway House means residents of Deeside can look forward to enjoying Hungry Cow’s popular offerings with added convenience.
It will not only offer a dine-in option but also takeaway and delivery services.
In an announcement shared via its Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We are excited to announce we will be opening a Hungry Cow Express Kitchen from within the Halfway House Pub in Connahs Quay.”
The statement continued: “We will be operating dine in, takeaway, and delivery from the kitchen to Connah’s Quay, Queensferry, Hawarden, and Saltney.”
Reflecting its location close to Coleg Cambria, the Express Kitchen will offer lunchtime dine-in and takeaway student offers. The opening date is yet to be announced. The company added, “more Express Kitchens are coming soon.”
Hungry Cow currently has 15 trainee chef positions available, more details here.
