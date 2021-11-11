Deeside GP apologises for “confusion and distress” caused following relocation announcement

A Deeside medical practice has apologised for the “confusion and distress” it caused patients after revealing plans to move to another town and leave the community it serves without a GP.

Queensferry Medical Practice wrote to patients in July outlining proposed changes that would see it relocate to Connah’s Quay.

Concerns were raised that a move would make it difficult for older people living in the Queensferry area to visit a GP.

The Pierce Street GP surgery currently looks after around 8,100 people and is classed as a medium-sized practice.

The current buildings were built in the 1990’s with the intention to support up to 6000 patients.

The practice says it is struggling to develop the variety of services it needs “to meet the changing needs of our patients due to the limitations of our current buildings.”

It’s expected patient numbers will swell when once the huge Airfields housing development on the former RAF Sealand is complete.

The previous correspondence to patients made no reference about the move to Connah’s Quay being a “temporary” measure while bigger premises were sourced in Queensferry.

In a letter sent out to patients this week, bosses said: “We would like to apologise for any confusion and distress caused by our previous letter.”

“To clarify, our proposal is to relocate to Connah’s Quay Health Centre on a temporary basis.

“Our longer-term plan is to return to and remain in Queensferry once suitable premises in Queensferry is identified.”

“We are working closely with the Health Board who have established a Project Board to facilitate the longer-term plans for our practice.”

“Unfortunately, we are unable to confirm a timescale for this at the present time.”

The letter goes on to say: “Please be assured that there are no plans for merger; we would continue to operate as Queensferry Medical Practice but co-located within the same building as St Marks and The Quay Surgery.”

“We would retain our own independent status within the Connah’s Quay building with our own reception, waiting area and clinical rooms.”

The practice has now submitted its relocation application to the Health Board’s Primary Panel “who will shortly consider the proposal together with feedback from the patient consultation exercise.”

“The Doctors and staff at Queensferry Medical Practice fully appreciate the concerns raised by some of our patients.”

“We wish to reassure you all that a temporary relocation will provide us with additional and suitable space to deliver the best services to meet the needs of our patients and hopefully it will result in the recruitment of additional GPs and staff to strengthen our practice moving forward.” The letter states.