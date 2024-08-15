Deeside.com > News

Thu 15th Aug 2024

Deeside drivers have faced delays on busy main road after sudden appearance of a sinkhole

Traffic on a busy Deeside main road has been severely disrupted following the sudden appearance of a sinkhole.

The sinkhole on Chester Road West, Shotton, emerged on Wednesday near the junction with Rowleys Drive; it was caused by the collapse of a sewer main, Flintshire Council has said.

This section of the road often suffers from surface flooding during heavy rain.

In response to the incident, Flintshire County Council has implemented emergency roadworks.

A spokesperson for the council said: “A sinkhole has opened on the B5129 in Shotton due to a collapsed sewer, and as a result temporary 4-way traffic signals are currently in place to facilitate the works, and ensure there is no risk to highway users.”

“Dwr Cymru Welsh Water are currently investigating, and Flintshire County Council will work with the Utility to ensure the necessary repairs are completed as soon as possible.”

“There are currently significant delays on the B5129.”

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and expect delays as the repairs progress.

The duration of the roadworks has not yet been confirmed, one workman at the scene told Deeside.com they expect the repair to be completed today.

