Deeside based Iceland ditches lavish Christmas TV adverts to aid customers
In a bold departure from the festive advertising frenzy, Deeside-based Iceland has announced that it will not be releasing a Christmas TV advert this year.
Instead, the budget chain has chosen to allocate the millions it would typically spend on extravagant festive commercials to combat rising living costs, a decision described by its executive chairman, Richard Walker, as a “no-brainer.”
The move by Iceland stands in stark contrast to its competitors, including discount retailers Aldi and Lidl, as well as giants like Marks & Spencer and John Lewis, who are collectively set to invest a staggering £9.5 billion in lavish Christmas marketing campaigns, often featuring celebrity endorsements.
Richard Walker explained Iceland’s decision, stating, “As a business, we were faced with a decision. Do we spend millions creating and sharing a TV advert, or do we invest the money supporting our customers during the cost-of-living crisis? This was a no-brainer for us. I am grateful that, as a family-run company, we can make the decisions we believe are right for our business and our customers.”
In recent years, Iceland’s Christmas adverts have featured iconic figures like Slade frontman Noddy Holder and actor Brian Blessed, offering a humorous take on the holiday season.
However, this year, the retailer conducted consumer research revealing that shoppers would prefer supermarkets to prioritise customer support over extravagant marketing.
The study found that 65% of respondents agree that supermarkets should do more to support customers this Christmas.
Additionally, 64% expressed a desire for supermarkets to offer discounts and promotions, while 40% believed that bonus card and saving point schemes would help alleviate the financial pressures of the season.
In response, Iceland has chosen to invest in various initiatives, such as its Christmas Bonus Card Saving scheme, which offers shoppers £15 back when they top up £100, as well as providing a turkey roast dinner bundle for 8-10 people at just £30.
The retailer has also reduced prices on over 1,000 household staples and expanded its £1 value range, offering hundreds of freezer fillers for just £1 or less.
