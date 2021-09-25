Dee Estuary nature reserve named one of RSPB’s top sites to visit this autumn

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve on the Dee Estuary has been crowned one of the RSPB’s best places to visit this autumn.

The nature reserve straddling the border between Cheshire and Flintshire has been chosen for its spectacular mosaic of autumn colours and mesmerising swaying reeds

With over 200 reserves across the country, the RSPB – UK’s largest nature conservation charity – is celebrating the wonderful autumn season by inviting people to spend time in nature – whether it’s a relaxing stroll through swaying reeds, a crunchy walk through fallen leaves and mystical woodland, or a peaceful sunset over a mosaic of habitats.

The outdoors, and the wildlife that calls it home, bought solace in much needed times during the Covid-19 crisis, with over half of people in the UK turning to and noticing the nature around them more during the pandemic, according to YouGov.

Now, the charity hopes that this connection to nature can grow, with more people seeking time in nature to refresh, relax and look after their wellbeing.

Speaking of the charity’s shortlist of autumn nature reserves, the RSPB’s Becca Smith said: “Whether it’s close to home or further afield, making time to incorporate nature into your staycation this autumn can really help you to recharge your batteries.

A visit to one of our fantastic reserves can help you do just that. With plenty on offer from winding paths and family fun trails, to wildlife spectacles, vast landscape panoramas, cosy cafés, and shops packed with gifts and treats for any nature enthusiast, there is something for everyone to enjoy this September.”

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands lies near the village of Burton – about 8 miles from Deeside – and is the gateway to the Dee Estuary reserve with its mosaic of freshwater wetland habitats, mixed farmland and woodland.

The area is bursting with wildlife, hosting avocets, egrets, harriers, noisy redshanks, swallows and swifts.

Once there you can get your boots on for a brisk walk to Burton Point for spectacular views of the landscape from higher ground or discover trails through gorgeous orange tipped woodland and swaying reedbeds.

Stroll along the reserve’s trails to witness the reeds undergoing their dramatic transformation; turning from green to a mix of colours as the seed heads turn purple and the stems turn to glorious gold.

Photo: Paul Jubb