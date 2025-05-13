Daughter of a Wirral woman who has been missing for four years gives fresh appeal

The daughter of a Wirral woman who has been missing for more than four years has made an emotional appeal for information on her mother’s whereabouts — as police confirm she may have links to Chester.

Carol Mighall, 55, from Tranmere, was last seen on Monday 4 January 2021 on Rodney Street in Birkenhead. Despite numerous reports and extensive enquiries by Merseyside Police, there have been no confirmed sightings since that day.

Carol’s daughter, Kaleigh Doyle, has now issued a renewed public plea for her mum to come home.

She said: “Mum, wherever you are, please come home. We miss you loads and just need to know where you are. Love you to the moon and back.”

Carol is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with a pale complexion and brown shoulder-length hair, which she often wears in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a khaki parka-style coat with grey fur on the hood, blue jeans and black and white speckled trainers. She was also carrying a black handbag with a shoulder strap.

She is known to frequent areas in Liverpool city centre and Birkenhead, but officers say she may also have connections to Chester.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out and we have received numerous reports since Carol was last seen, but there have been no confirmed sightings.”

Anyone who has seen Carol or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police by messaging @MerPolCC on Twitter, via the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, or by calling 101 quoting reference 21000039543.