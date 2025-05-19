Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 19th May 2025

Cymru to reveal EURO 2025 squad atop Wyddfa summit

Cymru’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 finals squad will be unveiled in spectacular fashion next month – from the summit of Wyddfa, Wales’ highest mountain.

Head coach Rhian Wilkinson will announce the squad on Thursday 19 June at Hafod Eryri, the visitor centre at the 1,085m peak, overlooking Eryri National Park.

It will mark the team’s first ever appearance at a major women’s tournament and aligns with UEFA’s EURO 2025 slogan, ‘the summit of emotions’.

The event will be part of a full day of activity in Gwynedd, including a football festival on a pitch funded by the Cymru Football Foundation in Talysarn, and a Q&A evening with live music at a local venue, with more details to be announced soon.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Rhian Wilkinson said: “Being able to announce our first ever major tournament squad on Wales’ summit will be a truly special occasion.

“The area is very close to my heart having visited regularly with my family during my time growing up in Wales and since then, and it is also a place that’s incredibly special for several of our players.”

She added: “We hope that hosting the event on the summit will showcase our country’s natural beauty and will help put Wales on the world stage during our participation in this summer’s EUROs.”

Wilkinson and her side are currently preparing for their final UEFA Women’s Nations League fixture, with a home match against Italy set for Tuesday 3 June at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The game will be Cymru’s last before the EURO finals and a final opportunity for fans to show their support. Tickets remain available via the FAW website.

