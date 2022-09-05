Cyclist needed hip replacement after Mostyn road rage driver crashed into him before driving off

Listen to this article

A road rage driver who wanted to “put the fear of God” into a cyclist who insulted him ended up knocking him off and leaving him seriously injured in the road, a court heard.

Robert Hughes, of Ffordd Hiraethog in Mostyn, appeared at Mold Crown Court for sentence on Friday afternoon.

The 53-year-old had previously admitted that on December 19 he caused serious injury by dangerous driving, as well as failing to stop or report an accident.

Sarah Badrawy, prosecuting, told the court that at around 10.20am, Keith Godfrey set off from his Ruthin home with his wife on a bike ride

When they reached the A494 heading back in the direction of Ruthin, a silver Mercedes vehicle passed Mr Godfrey, leaving a gap of about a foot.

He expressed his frustration by verbally insulting the driver of the Mercedes – Hughes – who stopped further down the road.

Mr Godfrey passed, not wanting to have a confrontation, but moments later he became aware of the vehicle’s bonnet close to his thigh.

The next thing he knew, he was up in the air and landed on his hip.

Hughes drove away from the scene, leaving the victim in the road with a broken hip.

He required three-hour hip replacement surgery and two days in hospital, as well as ongoing medication and physiotherapy.

Reading his victim statement out in court, Mr Godfrey said the rehabilitation and recovery had been a “slow process” and had resulted in a great deal of pain and discomfort.

Judge Parry told the defendant: “This is a case of road rage. It is yet another case which highlights the danger posed to cyclists by people who drive irresponsibly.

“Your response was completely disproportionate and highly dangerous – you effectively used your vehicle as a weapon to intimidate this cyclist.

“Such was your anger and disregard for basic safety that you went far too close and the inevitable happened.

“It is a serious aggravating feature that you simply left him in the road without a care for his welfare.”

Hughes was jailed for 16 months and handed a two-and-a-half year driving ban which will come into effect when he is eligible for release on license at the half-way point of the jail time.

North Wales Police will continue to make the roads a safer place for all who use them, we will pursue those who put others at risk or danger.

We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour and the court result reflects the actions of Mr Hughes.

Read Next