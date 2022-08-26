Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 26th Aug 2022

Cyclist from Flintshire dies following collision near Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A cyclist from Flintshire had died following a collision near Chester.

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following the incident near Christleton.

Police were called at 3.45pm on Thursday 25 August, to a report of a collision at the junction of Brown Heath Road, Rake Lane and Plough Lane.

Officers attended the scene and on arrival officers found there had been a collision between a grey BMW X6, a blue BMW 330D and a cyclist.

A police spokesperson said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, the cyclist, a man from Flintshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

“Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police quoting IML 1351081 by calling 101 or report it via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us”

Read Next

  • Local authority backs call for Welsh Water to stop dumping sewage in the River Dee
  • Public Health Wales – E.coli warning as diarrhoea and vomiting cases rise in Flintshire
  • Reports of a power cut at Asda in Queensferry
  • UK Government urged to safeguard direct trains between North Wales, Chester and London

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Local authority backs call for Welsh Water to stop dumping sewage in the River Dee

    News

    Public Health Wales – E.coli warning as diarrhoea and vomiting cases rise in Flintshire

    News

    Reports of a power cut at Asda in Queensferry

    News

    UK Government urged to safeguard direct trains between North Wales, Chester and London

    News

    Price Cap: Ofgem warns suppliers will begin increasing direct debits before October

    News

    Royal Mail: ‘Biggest strike of summer’ today as 115,000 posties walk out

    News

    Ofgem confirms energy price cap will increase by more the 80% to £3,549

    News

    Price Cap: Energy bills set rise for households in Flintshire by more than 80% from October

    News

    August Bank Holiday: Traffic Wales urging drivers to plan ahead as Friday was ‘busiest day last year’

    News




    Read 408,317 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn