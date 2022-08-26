Cyclist from Flintshire dies following collision near Chester

A cyclist from Flintshire had died following a collision near Chester.

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following the incident near Christleton.

Police were called at 3.45pm on Thursday 25 August, to a report of a collision at the junction of Brown Heath Road, Rake Lane and Plough Lane.

Officers attended the scene and on arrival officers found there had been a collision between a grey BMW X6, a blue BMW 330D and a cyclist.

A police spokesperson said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, the cyclist, a man from Flintshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

“Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police quoting IML 1351081 by calling 101 or report it via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us”

