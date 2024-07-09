Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 9th Jul 2024

Craig Bellamy appointed as new Wales manager

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Football Association of Wales say they are “delighted” to announce the appointment of Craig Bellamy as the Cymru Men’s National Team Head Coach until 2028.

A UEFA Pro Licence holder through the FAW Coach Education system, Bellamy has been a coach since retiring from playing in 2014, most recently as acting Head Coach and Assistant Coach at Burnley in the English Premier League.

Prior to joining Burnley, Bellamy was the U21 Head Coach and Senior Team Assistant Coach for Anderlecht and also worked in the academy of his boyhood club Cardiff City.

As a player, Bellamy played more than 400 top flight matches and represented Cymru 78 times, captaining the side between 2007-2010.

On his appointment, Bellamy said: “It’s an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country and it’s the proudest moment of my career. It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru Head Coach and I am ready for the challenge.

“I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football. I can’t wait to get started with our Nations League games in September.”

The FAW’s Chief Football Officer, Dr. David Adams, said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce Craig as our new Head Coach. We undertook a thorough recruitment process for the new Men’s National Team Head Coach and Craig was identified as the standout candidate.

“We are all looking forward to the Nations League games and working with Craig to deliver success for Welsh Football.”

Bellamy’s first match in charge of the side will be on Friday, 6 September against Türkiye at the Cardiff City Stadium, where Cymru will begin their UEFA Nations League campaign.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • The Open University in Wales to train new nurses with flexible degree scheme
  • Firefighters called to 15 cooking related fires across North Wales
  • Flintshire politician breaks silence on sacking from Welsh Government

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    The Open University in Wales to train new nurses with flexible degree scheme

    News

    Firefighters called to 15 cooking related fires across North Wales

    News

    Flintshire politician breaks silence on sacking from Welsh Government

    News

    Met Office yellow weather alert for thundery showers in Flintshire

    News

    New commissioner vows to “uphold older people’s rights” in Wales

    News

    Welsh economy needs shift in focus to people and planet says think tank

    News

    Inspirational Flintshire student has her short story published

    News

    Six fire crews battling Flintshire barn blaze

    News

    Family of 27 year old dad of two killed in Queensferry motorcycle collision pay tribute to him

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn