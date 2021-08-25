Covid hospital admissions reduced by almost 90% in North Wales due to vaccine

The health board in north Wales has said that hospital admissions in the region have been reduced by almost 90 per cent, compared to the second wave last winter due to the vaccine.

Since the programme began in December 2020, a Covid jab has been given every 24 seconds by vaccinators in the Betsi Cadwaladr health board region.

But more younger people are being admitted to hospital with Covid than in previous waves.

Last week the health board reached the milestone of one million COVID-19 vaccines being given to people living or working in North Wales.

Gill Harris, Betsi Cadwaladr Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery said:

“Since the programme began in December 2020, a COVID-19 jab has been given every 24 seconds!”

“I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to our staff, primary care contractors, partner organisations and volunteers for their incredible support over the last nine months, as well as people across North Wales who have taken up the offer of vaccination.”

“Because of the success of our vaccine rollout, far fewer people are dying with COVID-19 or requiring hospital treatment for the virus, compared to the first and second waves.”

“In fact, COVID-19 hospital admissions have been reduced by almost 90 per cent, compared to the second wave last winter, despite cases still being at worryingly high levels.”

“However, there are proportionately more younger people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 than in previous waves.”

“It’s important that young people come forward for both doses of the vaccine, which will reduce their chances of being hospitalised with COVID-19 by more than 90 per cent.”

Vaccine wastage

Since the programme began, the health board has seen a total wastage of just 0.66 per cent (6,688 doses).

Of the one million or so doses administered by its vaccination staff, just 545 (0.05 per cent) have been wasted because of human error, the health board has said.

“This is testament to the diligence and professionalism of our hard working staff. Fridge failures and hot weather causing excess temperatures for vaccine tolerance accounted for 70 per cent of the very small amount of overall vaccine wastage.” Said Gill Harris.

Recruitment

Vaccinations have been administered in care homes and over 200 different locations across north Wales, including GP surgeries, mass vaccination centres, mobile clinics and community pharmacies, as part of a huge logistical effort.

The health board is recruiting for more vaccinators and around 200 people attended virtual recruitment events on Monday.

“We look forward to welcoming suitable applicants into our vaccination teams as soon as possible. ”

“Further recruitment events may be held in the coming weeks.”

“These will be widely publicised on social media and on our website.” Gill Harris said.