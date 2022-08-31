Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 31st Aug 2022

Covid alert level in the UK downgraded

The Covid alert level in the UK has been downgraded as the summer BA.4 and BA.5 wave subsides.

Chief medical officers from Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland have jointly recommended that the Covid alert level moves from level three to level two.

A level 2 alert means COVID-19 is “in general circulation but direct COVID-19 healthcare pressures and transmission are declining or stable.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that based on their advice, “the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director have recommended to Ministers the COVID Alert Level moves from Level 3 to Level 2.”

“Hospitals and the wider health systems remain extremely busy overall but the summer BA.4 and BA.5 wave is subsiding and direct COVID severe illness is now a much smaller proportion of this.”

“Severe COVID cases, direct COVID healthcare pressures, direct COVID deaths and ONS community positivity estimates have decreased.”

“COVID remains present in the community and we may see an increase in cases with BA 4.6 and BA.2.75 circulating but do not expect this to lead to an immediate increase in hospital pressures.”

“This will continue to be kept under review. Further COVID surges are likely so please be prepared by getting a vaccination when it is offered.”

 

