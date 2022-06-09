County Lines drug arrests in Deeside and Merseyside today following joint operation

North Wales Police has carried out a joint operation with Merseyside Police targeting County Lines drug dealers in the area.

Seven people have been arrested in Deeside today (Thursday, 9 June) on suspicion of drug offences.

Following an intensive joint investigation into the supply of drugs, police raided addresses in Connah’s Quay, Shotton, Garden City and Queensferry.

All suspects remain in custody and are currently being interviewed by investigating officers.

Today’s arrests follow similar raids at addresses in Liverpool on Tuesday, in which three people were arrested on suspicion of similar offences.

Two of those suspects have been charged and remanded to court while the third has been released under investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, DI Mark Hughes said: “The arrests made this week are the result of a six-month long investigation undertaken by North Wales and Merseyside officers.

“Those arrested are suspected of involvement in dealing Class A drugs as part of a wider county lines network.

“Disrupting drug-related crime remains a key priority for North Wales Police. County lines activity is a blight on our communities, and often involves vulnerable people being targeted by ruthless criminals.

“They use the vulnerable to deal their drugs, whilst they sit back and live off the criminal earnings.

“These arrests provide valuable intelligence on how these gangs operate and will enable us to continue to disrupt drug-dealing networks in North Wales and beyond.”

Inspector Darren Wallace of Merseyside Police said: “Organised crime is hugely damaging to our communities, often involving intimidation, violence and creating fear and it is these criminals who run County Lines.”

“Criminals involved in organised crime have no thought for anyone other than themselves, and their criminal intent and greed.”

“Project Medusa is dedicated to cutting these County Lines dead and as this operation has shown, regional boundaries do not matter.”

“We work with partners in other forces to trace those organised criminals responsible and help those who may be exploited by these gangs.”

Inspector Simon Williams offered a broader view of the work being undertaken to tackle county lines and drug offences within the Flintshire district and throughout North Wales.

He said: “I want to emphasise that the strikes made on Flintshire addresses today are not done for quick results and positive headlines.

“They form part of a wider ongoing strategy that will allow us to identify risk and demand within our communities. We will respond to any intelligence that arises as a result of these arrests and be prompt in acting on new lines of enquiry.

“In the weeks ahead, we aim to make further inroads into drug dealing networks throughout the county and I want to reassure residents that we are working proactively to make our towns and villages safer for everyone.

“As officers, we will seek to engage with communities around these issues later this month and will provide further details of these events in due course.”