Countess of Chester Hospital announce completion date for new Women and Children’s Building

Work is underway on The Countess of Chester Hospital's new Women and Children's Building (WCB), set to open in summer 2025.

Construction began in June on the £110m facility, replacing the current building in use since 1971.

A breaking ground ceremony marked the occasion. Patients, families, and hospital members joined construction workers to celebrate the start.

Progress over recent months is evident, with two large cranes now at the hospital. These cranes will stay until next summer, ensuring timely construction.

The development is funded by the £110m from the National RAAC Programme, replacing structures with Re-enforced Autoclaved Aeriated Concrete, to be phased out by 2025.

Services from the existing building, like maternity, neonatal, paediatrics, and gynaecology, will transfer to the new facility. This will offer more capacity and modern rest areas.

[Breaking ground ceremony]

The new building boasts a delivery suite, two Obstetric theatres, a first-floor maternity ward with 24 single bedrooms, and en-suite bathrooms for accessibility.

A neonatal unit will occupy the ground floor, and the second floor will have a Children's Ward with overnight accommodation and enhanced staff facilities.

The project collaborates with Integrated Health Projects (IHP), a partnership between VINCI Building and Sir Robert McAlpine, reflecting the Trust's commitment to quality care using advanced technology.

Approximately 2,300 families from Chester, Ellesmere Port, and nearby regions, including North Wales, benefit from the hospital's maternity services.

Joan Carter, the project lead, said, "This is a major step for the Trust. We aim to offer top-notch care while addressing health inequalities."

Dr Sara Brigham commented, "We've tailored this building to families' needs. I eagerly anticipate treating patients here soon."

IHP's Garry Bowker added, "This project is already showing progress. It will benefit Chester, bringing employment, training, and a lasting positive impact."

Tim Holliday of CCL Solutions remarked, "Reaching this project phase showcases our team's collaborative spirit. We're focused on improving patient experiences and outcomes."

