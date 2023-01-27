Council responds to Two Mills traffic light concerns

People have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the traffic lights on the A540 at Two Mills. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cheshire West and Chester Council contacted National Highways following an uptick in comments recently regarding the traffic lights on the A540 at Two Mills. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The traffic lights are operated by National Highways and a number of comments appeared on the Council’s social media channels this week regarding the operation of the lights with some concerns regarding safety. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The lights are operated by National Highways, the UK government traffic agency responsible for maintaining and improving England’s motorways and major A roads. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: “We’ve received a number of comments regarding the operation of the traffic signals at Two Mills on the A540 this week. We contacted colleagues at National Highways regarding the situation, so we can reassure residents and also let them know how to report faults or issues at this location.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Robert Heywood, National Highways Route Manager, said: “We would advise all drivers using a junction where the traffic lights have failed to treat the junction as give way and proceed with care. We would also urge drivers or members of the public to contact National Highways on 0300 123 5000 when reporting a fault, a breakdown or collision on our network. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In 2017 we made significant improvements to the junction where the A550 and A540 meet at Two Mills. These improvements included safety improvements to allow additional space for right turning vehicles and additional cycling provisions along with renewed signing and lining. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We continue to monitor the location as we do with all our network and we don’t currently believe the number of incidents at the location are excessive compared to other similar junctions. As a result, there are no further plans for changes to the junction.”

