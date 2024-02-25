Could you be the next one to join the Flint Coastguard Rescue Team and help make a difference?

HM Coastguard is now recruiting for new volunteers to join its rescue service in Flint.

Coastguard Rescue Teams are made up entirely of specially trained and equipped volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to respond to a wide range of emergency incidents, including people needing help in the water, mud rescue, rope rescue, medical emergencies, helicopter operations, missing person searches, as well as many other core skills.

Officers can be called out in all-weather conditions and may have to work in hazardous situations as well as carry out physically demanding tasks.

Coastguard Rescue Officers play a vital role in serving and supporting the local communities in which they work and live, helping to keep people safe in coastal areas and also by working with other emergency services.]