Could you be the next one to join the Flint Coastguard Rescue Team?
Could you be the next one to join the Flint Coastguard Rescue Team and help make a difference?
HM Coastguard is now recruiting for new volunteers to join its rescue service in Flint.
Coastguard Rescue Teams are made up entirely of specially trained and equipped volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to respond to a wide range of emergency incidents, including people needing help in the water, mud rescue, rope rescue, medical emergencies, helicopter operations, missing person searches, as well as many other core skills.
Officers can be called out in all-weather conditions and may have to work in hazardous situations as well as carry out physically demanding tasks.
Coastguard Rescue Officers play a vital role in serving and supporting the local communities in which they work and live, helping to keep people safe in coastal areas and also by working with other emergency services.]
For those interested in joining HM Coastguard as a Coastguard Rescue Officer, you must:
- Be aged 18 years or over.
- Be physically fit and pass a Coastguard medical.
- Be prepared and available to attend mandatory training and assessments (see dates below).
- Be prepared to respond in environments that will involve working in the water.
- Be prepared to respond in environments involving heights.
- Be aware of expectations in terms of availability to respond, including the probable disruption to private life and the likely impact on any primary or self-employment. Like all the other emergency services, HM Coastguard’s response is 24/7, 365 days of the year.
- Live and/or work in a location that enables a timely response to incidents. The decision about suitability will be made by full-time officers for the area according to local circumstances.
- Have transport to be able to attend Coastguard duties.
- Have good availability, particularly during the working week.
- Agree to the terms of and adhere to the CRS Code of Conduct.
A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said:
“Looking to do something rewarding? We’re currently looking for Coastguard Rescue Officers to join our teams! HM Coastguard is the UK’s 999 Maritime and Coastal Emergency Service. Our Coastguard Rescue Service is made up of volunteers who carry out rescues and help those in distress around our coast.”
“As a volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officer, you could be involved in a range of situations, from mud, cliff, and water rescues to searches for missing people. As a volunteer, you will not be paid. You can claim a small amount for your time and expenses.”
“Volunteering with us is a rewarding role that supports and gives back to your local community. You can make a real difference and help to save lives.”
“If you’d like to apply to join Flint Coastguard, please follow this link, press ‘Apply now’, select ‘Area 14 – North-West Wales’, type in ‘Flint’ as the station to join, and complete the rest of the form with your details!”
Public Notice Advert
Latest News