Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Feb 2022

Updated: Mon 7th Feb

Coronavirus vaccine hesitancy linked to childhood trauma researchers in Wales have found

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Researchers at Public Health Wales and Bangor University call for additional support to build trust in those affected.

Reluctance or refusal to get vaccinated against Coronavirus infection (vaccine hesitancy), may be linked to traumatic events in childhood, such as neglect, domestic violence or substance misuse in the family home, suggests research funded by Public Health Wales and published in the BMJ Open.

Research conducted with adults in Wales identified that vaccine hesitancy was three times higher among people who had experienced four or more types of childhood trauma than it was among those who hadn’t experienced any.

Childhood adversity has been shown to be linked to poorer mental well-being, with some studies suggesting it may lead to reduced trust in health and other public services.

To explore this further, the researchers wanted to find out whether childhood trauma might be linked to levels of trust in NHS COVID-19 information; support for, and compliance with, Coronavirus restrictions (such as mandatory face coverings and social distancing); and intention to get vaccinated against the infection.

But the researchers point out that people who have experienced childhood trauma are “known to have greater health risks across the life-course.

“Results here suggest such individuals may have more difficulty with compliance with public health control measures and consequently require additional support.”

“This is important not only for the current pandemic but for other public health emergencies arising in the future, they suggest.”

Mark Bellis, author and Director of the World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre at Public Health Wales said:

“A better understanding of how to increase their trust in health systems and compliance with health guidance is urgently required.”

“Without consideration of how best to engage such individuals, some risk being effectively excluded from population health interventions, remaining at higher risks of infection and posing a potential transmission risk to others.”

The survey asked about 9 types of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs; childhood trauma) before the age of 18: physical, verbal, and sexual abuse; parental separation; exposure to domestic violence; and living with a household member with mental illness, alcohol and/or drug misuse, or who was in prison. ”

Respondents who expressed little or no trust in NHS Coronavirus information and who felt unfairly restricted by government COVID-19 restrictions were more likely to favour the immediate ending of regulations on social distancing and mandatory face coverings. ”

“They were also more likely to say they had flouted the regulations occasionally and to profess reluctance or refusal to get jabbed.”

The full study ‘Associations between adverse childhood experiences, attitudes towards COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine hesitancy: a cross-sectional study.’ is freely available here:
https://bmjopen.bmj.com/lookup/doi/10.1136/bmjopen-2021-053915



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

“North Wales Talking” – Public urged to share their concerns of crime in their local

News

‘Tap on Tap off’ contactless payment launched on Arriva Buses Wales fleet

News

Apprenticeship Week Wales 2022: Minister commits £366m to deliver 125,000 all-age apprenticeships in Wales

News

Chef Nisha Katona MBE to headline opening day of Chester Food and Drink Festival

News

Nomads retain Nathaniel MG Cup with with a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory

News

New look online support launched providing mental health support for young people in Wales

News

Commemorative woodland planned for North East Wales to remember those who died during the pandemic

News

Over 10.2 million tax returns filed by January 31 deadline, reveals HMRC

News

Bronze Age hoards found in North East Wales by metal detectorists officially declared treasure

News





Read 386,833 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn