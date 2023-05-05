Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 5th May 2023

Coronation Medal to go to Armed Forces and frontline emergency service workers

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A newly designed Coronation Medal will be awarded to 400,000 members of the Armed Forces, frontline emergency service workers, and individuals actively contributing to The King’s Coronation on May 6th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Medal, unveiled by Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, serves as a thank you gift from the nation to those who make the historic service possible. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Eligible recipients include choristers, police officers, military personnel, and St John Ambulance personnel involved in the Coronation, as well as serving frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services, and armed forces who have completed five full calendar years of service. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Medal features a double portrait of Their Majesties on the front and a version of the Royal Cypher, a laurel wreath, and the date of the Coronation on the reverse. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Made of nickel silver and plated in nickel, the ribbon consists of red, blue, and white vertical stripes, reflecting the colours of the Union Flag. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said, “The Coronation Medal will act as a reminder of the important part each person has played in this moment of history.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden added that the Medal is a “fitting recognition of their efforts, and a thank you from the nation.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Home Secretary Suella Braverman highlighted the Medal as a symbol of the critical role emergency services play in honouring the new King. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace underscored the unique bond between the Armed Forces and the Monarch, with the Coronation Medal celebrating that connection. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Designed by Martin Jennings, who also created the official effigy of The King for the Royal Mint’s new coins, the Coronation Medal is manufactured by Worcestershire Medal Service Ltd in Birmingham. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The tradition of Coronation Medals dates to the reign of King James I when the first Medal was awarded in 1603. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This Medal featured a bust of James I wearing the costume of a Roman Emperor. Its reverse included a crowned lion rampant holding a beacon and a wheat sheaf. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • New Countess of Chester Unit will cut travel for North Wales mums needing mental health care
  • BBC’s Question Time is heading to Deeside in June
  • The Top 5 Electric Cars for First-Time Buyers

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    New Countess of Chester Unit will cut travel for North Wales mums needing mental health care

    News

    BBC’s Question Time is heading to Deeside in June

    News

    The Top 5 Electric Cars for First-Time Buyers

    #AD

    First look inside Chester Zoo’s new wedding and events venue

    News

    Flintshire Council: Key staff taking holidays at same time to come under review

    News

    Go Compare tenor Wynne Evans joins Flintshire choir for 90th birthday bash in support of children’s hospice

    News

    Deeside pipe burst triggers Welsh Water supply warning

    News

    New triage system aims to reduce wait times at Wrexham Hospital emergency department

    News

    Aldi crowned UK’s cheapest supermarket in April

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn