Continued appeal for information after Flintshire bank burglary after ‘items recovered’

Police say they are continuing to appeal for information following a burglary at a bank in Flintshire after items believed to relate to the incident have been recovered.

Local officers said today, “A quantity of cash was taken from a cash point at a bank on High Street, Holywell, during the early hours of Wednesday morning (March 13th).

“It was targeted by three people dressed in dark clothing and in a dark coloured estate vehicle.”

Detective Inspector Chris Owen said: “We have today recovered a number of items believed to be related to the burglary thanks to assistance and information from the public.

“I am extremely grateful to those who have been in contact and am continuing to appeal to anyone with information that may assist with our investigation to get in touch at the earliest opportunity.

“Anyone who saw a dark coloured estate vehicle acting suspiciously in the Flintshire area anytime between Tuesday March 12th and the early hours of Wednesday March 13th, or anyone with dashcam footage, is urged to get in touch.”

“Contact can be made by calling 101, or via the website, using reference number 24000249933.”