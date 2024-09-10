Consumer champ calls on Oasis and Ticketmaster to refund fans hit by inflated ‘in demand’ ticket prices

Ticketmaster’s ‘in demand’ pricing for Oasis tickets potentially breached consumer law, consumer watchdog Which? has warned, amid growing frustration from fans who paid far more than the expected face value for tickets to the band’s much-anticipated reunion shows.

In the wake of complaints about the use of dynamic pricing for the Oasis gigs, Which? launched an investigation and called on fans to submit screenshots of their ticket-buying experience.

The consumer rights group received dozens of examples showing ticket prices changing dramatically during the purchase process, often without prior warning.

Some fans reported being shown one price initially, only to see the cost surge at the last minute due to Ticketmaster’s ‘in demand’ pricing model.

One screenshot revealed that standing tickets for a Heaton Park show, originally priced at £148.50, had jumped to £337.50 per ticket. After factoring in service and processing fees, four tickets amounted to a staggering £1,400.

Under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations (CPRs), companies are prohibited from misleading consumers about pricing information.

Which? claims that Ticketmaster’s failure to properly inform customers of potential price increases before they attempted to purchase could violate these regulations.

The watchdog also pointed to ‘bait advertising’—luring customers with attractive prices before hiking them—as another possible breach.

Which? believes that fans were not adequately warned about the use of dynamic pricing for Oasis tickets.

While the practice is mentioned in Ticketmaster’s terms and conditions, many customers only discovered the price changes during the final stages of their purchase.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is now investigating whether Ticketmaster’s pricing strategy for Oasis tickets contravened consumer law.

A ruling against Ticketmaster could pave the way for refunds or compensation, but the process could take time. Oasis, who have denied involvement in the pricing decision, have yet to comment on the controversy.

Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert at Which?, expressed concern for fans: “It seems extremely unfair that Oasis fans got up early and battled through queues only to find that ticket prices had more than doubled from the originally advertised price.”

“Which? believes that Ticketmaster’s ‘in demand’ pricing practices for Oasis tickets could have breached consumer law as it appears fans weren’t properly warned about the use of ‘in demand’ pricing until far too late in the purchase journey – leading to a nasty shock at the checkout,” she added.

Which? is urging Oasis and Ticketmaster to refund fans who may have been misled into paying inflated prices for tickets.

The consumer group plans to share its findings with the CMA as part of its investigation.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson stated, “We are committed to cooperating with the CMA and look forward to sharing more facts about the ticket sale with them.”

As of publication, Oasis’ management, Ignition, had not responded to requests for comment.

