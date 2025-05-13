Connah’s Quay: Taller chimneys proposed for low carbon plant

Energy firm Uniper has launched a fresh consultation on proposed changes to its Connah’s Quay Low Carbon Power project, with a key revision being a significant increase in the height of chimney stacks planned for the new gas-fired power station.

The targeted consultation, which runs until Friday 6 June, invites the public to comment on revisions to the design following updated technical and environmental assessments.

Uniper is now proposing to raise the heights of both its absorber emission stacks and Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) stacks to 150 metres above ground level.

This marks a 30-metre increase for the absorber stacks and a 65-metre increase for the HRSG stacks compared to figures shared during last year’s statutory consultation.

According to Uniper’s consultation materials, the updated design reflects the need to account for two potential operating scenarios: the primary one involving full use of carbon capture technology, and a secondary, infrequent scenario where carbon capture is unavailable, such as during maintenance or infrastructure outages.

In such cases, emissions would bypass the carbon capture system and be vented via the HRSG stacks.

Uniper said the revised stack heights are intended to reduce potential impacts on human health and the environment across all operational modes.

The company has also considered visual and heritage impacts in the area, including views from nearby public spaces and the setting of listed buildings.

Revised visualisations have been published showing how the taller stacks would appear compared to the earlier design and the current site.

Uniper said these changes are based on modelling and assessments undertaken as part of its Environmental Impact Assessment process, which is still ongoing.

The proposals have prompted a significant response from local residents online.

In the Connah’s Quay Facebook group, around 100 comments have been posted, with opinions divided.

Flintshire County Councillor Dave Richardson, reflecting on his past work on the Flintshire Bridge and Powergen site, said he had “mixed feelings,” pointing out: “I’m a keen birdwatcher. It puzzled me how a cycle path couldn’t be built here due to the bird reserve, but this seems to be fine.”

Other residents expressed frustration over the apparent inevitability of the project.

“This is a national infrastructure project,” one wrote. “If you think you actually have a say — you don’t.”

Another asked: “If these new 150 metre stacks are meant to keep us safe and are only used less than 5 percent of the time, what are the current 60 metre chimneys doing to us that are in use all the time?”

Air quality was a repeated concern. One commenter who lives near Kelsterton Road said: “The cars and houses are already covered in fallout. What compensation are they giving residents for devaluing our properties?”

Scepticism about the green credentials of the scheme was also voiced. “Gas powered is a little silly,” one post read.

“It’s not environmentally friendly and is the most expensive form of energy. This seems like a money-grabbing endeavour.”

Yet not all responses were negative. “Get it built,” one user wrote. “More jobs for the area.”

Another said: “If they can spend billions on this, they should fund something back — a park, a cycle path, something for the people who live here.”

One resident took a longer-term view: “I’m not against changing the skyline. It’s progress. But the project should benefit the local area too — job creation or even a community facility would show commitment to the people here.”

Uniper has made it clear that the current consultation is still part of the project’s early design phase.

The final design will be developed during the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) process, which began at the end of 2024 and is expected to take around a year.

Feedback can be submitted via email at [email protected] or by writing to FREEPOST CQLCP.

More information is available on Uniper’s consultation website at www.uniperuk.consulting/cqlcp.

In its published materials, Uniper states: “We consider the proposed increase to the emission stack heights to be a necessary and appropriate revision to the project’s design to mitigate the environmental effects… in all operating scenarios.”