Connah’s Quay Nomads fall short in hard-fought JD Welsh Cup final

The New Saints completed a historic domestic treble with a 2-1 victory over Connah’s Quay Nomads in the JD Welsh Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

It was a dream start for the holders, with Declan Poole giving Connah’s Quay the lead after just eight minutes at Rodney Parade. The forward was on hand at the near post after Rhys Hughes cut the ball back into the box, giving the Nomads a surprise early breakthrough.

The lead, however, was short-lived. TNS responded through Rory Holden, who combined neatly with Ryan Brobbel before rifling a powerful strike into the top corner from outside the area following a well-worked free-kick routine.

Both sides had limited clear chances for the rest of the first half, with the contest finely poised at 1-1 as they headed into the break. Holden again featured prominently late in the half, squaring for Daniel Williams who couldn’t quite convert the chance.

Connah’s Quay continued to battle hard into the second period, but the Saints found their rhythm and took the lead in the 54th minute. Danny Redmond’s cross from the left was met by Jordan Williams, who guided a header past George Ratcliffe from ten yards out.

Max Woodcock looked to hit back for Connah’s Quay with a curling effort that flew over the bar, while Rhys Hughes and Callum Bratley tried to create further chances as the game entered its closing stages.

Despite late pressure from the Nomads, including a forward push from goalkeeper George Ratcliffe in added time, the Saints defence held firm. Connor Roberts, making his final appearance for TNS, produced a key save to deny Bratley and preserve the lead.

The final whistle confirmed The New Saints as JD Welsh Cup winners for the tenth time, adding to their JD Cymru Premier title and Nathaniel MG Cup success this season.

While disappointment for Connah’s Quay, there was a silver lining for Penybont, who qualified for European football next season thanks to TNS’s win, having finished second in the league.

[Photo: x.com/the_nomads]