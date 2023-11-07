Connah’s Quay: Masked man’s Halloween visits prompt police appeal
Police in Deeside are seeking information about a ‘suspicious’ Halloween trick or treater.
Connah’s Quay residents reported encounters with a suspicious man wearing a balaclava last Thursday evening, prompting an investigation by the North Wales Police.
According to PCSO Thomas Maddocks, the man, who stated he came from Liverpool, appeared at several homes and interacted with residents through video doorbells.
Further inquiries suggest that the balaclava-wearing individual targeted multiple homes during the evening.
North Wales Police are now appealing to the public for information that could help identify the man and ascertain his motives.
Call 101 with any information, the reference number is A174358.
Police have expressed gratitude in advance for the public's cooperation and assistance in this matter.
