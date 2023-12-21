Connah’s Quay: Driver has car seized after driving without a license or insurance

A driver has had their car seized after driving without a license and insurance.

North Wales Roads Policing Unit pulled over the silver Ford Fiesta in Connah's Quay earlier today.

Police said the vehicle, in a notably poor condition, was stopped due to several violations, including passengers not wearing seatbelts.

The driver also lacked a valid license and the car was uninsured.

This combination of issues – no seatbelts, an unlicensed driver, and lack of insurance – poses a serious risk to road safety, according to the police.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the Roads Policing Unit said:

"This vehicle was stopped in Connah's Quay today due to it being in a poor condition, passengers had no seatbelts, the driver had no license and the vehicle had no insurance.

All the factors that can cause serious injuries on our roads, vehicle seized, driver reported and another one off the road."

