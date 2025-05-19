Connah’s Quay: Bus 10 rerouted due to Pen-Y-Llan roadworks

Arriva Buses Wales has announced changes to its 10 service between Connah’s Quay and Chester due to roadworks on Pen-Y-Llan.

The works, which are ongoing, have made it difficult for buses to safely enter and exit the road, prompting a diversion.

As a result, buses are now travelling along Mold Road from Englefield avenue to Morrisons.

For Chester-bound services, the diversion means buses will remain on the lower road, skipping stops at Red Hall Estate.

A spokesperson for Arriva said the diversion is necessary due to “restrictive access entering and exiting the road” near Pen-Y-Llan.

No timeframe has been given for when normal service will resume.

Passengers who usually board or alight at Red Hall are advised to use alternative stops along the adjusted route or check Arriva’s social media channels for updates.