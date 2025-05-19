Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 19th May 2025

Connah’s Quay: Bus 10 rerouted due to Pen-Y-Llan roadworks

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Arriva Buses Wales has announced changes to its 10 service between Connah’s Quay and Chester due to roadworks on Pen-Y-Llan.

The works, which are ongoing, have made it difficult for buses to safely enter and exit the road, prompting a diversion.

As a result, buses are now travelling along Mold Road from Englefield avenue to Morrisons.

For Chester-bound services, the diversion means buses will remain on the lower road, skipping stops at Red Hall Estate.

A spokesperson for Arriva said the diversion is necessary due to “restrictive access entering and exiting the road” near Pen-Y-Llan.

No timeframe has been given for when normal service will resume.

Passengers who usually board or alight at Red Hall are advised to use alternative stops along the adjusted route or check Arriva’s social media channels for updates.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Price Cap: Forecast signals 7% drop in bills, but affordability concerns remain
  • Welsh Government: Consultation launched on healthier school meals plan
  • Knauf to bring 140 new jobs to Deeside with £170m plant

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Price Cap: Forecast signals 7% drop in bills, but affordability concerns remain

    News

    Welsh Government: Consultation launched on healthier school meals plan

    News

    Knauf to bring 140 new jobs to Deeside with £170m plant

    News

    Officers lend a hand after swerving car sparks concern

    News

    Broddie the spaniel safe after Talacre sea scare

    News

    Home to Rome: friends take on 3,000-mile run from North Wales in clapped-out cars

    News

    Big names join Chester Literature Festival 2025

    News

    Flats approved at former Buckley police station despite parking concerns

    News

    Senedd rejects Conservative calls for £660m tax cuts

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn