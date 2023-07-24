Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th Jul 2023

Community rally behind Oakenholt family after devastating house fire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In a display of community solidarity, the residents of Flint, along with Deputy Mayor Mel Buckley, have rallied to support a family whose home in Oakenholt was devastated by fire on Sunday afternoon. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Fire crews from Flint, Deeside, Buckley, and Wrexham were called just before 2pm to battle the blaze at the property on the new Oaks estate. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Fire Service confirmed that the house had been ‘100% damaged’ by the fire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the devastation, thankfully no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has been confirmed as “accidental”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Deputy Mayor of Flint, Mel Buckley responded swiftly to the incident calling on local residents to help b donating essential items such as clothing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cllr Buckley said: “It’s times like these when the chips are down that I am truly blessed and proud to be from our amazing community. We do all pull together for each other.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Fundraising efforts are underway for the family. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family’s neighbour Kaitlin Parsonage and a collection bucket is available at the Spar Garage on Chester Road, known locally as Jones the Motors. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Local residents have also been offering their support on the Off Flint Facebook page, pledging essential items to assist the family during this difficult time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • 50-Year milestone for Deeside based National Grid engineer
  • Prize giving ceremony honours Holywell students’ achievements
  • Single Malt Welsh Whisky secures protected status

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    50-Year milestone for Deeside based National Grid engineer

    News

    Prize giving ceremony honours Holywell students’ achievements

    News

    Single Malt Welsh Whisky secures protected status

    News

    Youngsters turning to Childline with eating disorders and body image issues

    News

    National recognition for Chester University photography student

    News

    BBC Wales exposes drug dealers targeting children on Snapchat

    News

    Flintshire mums launch ‘In The Playroom’ website, a summer haven for kids

    News

    Met Office Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall forecast to sweep across parts of Flintshire today

    News

    Trio of Welsh Councils to fund free school meals over holidays, Flintshire confirms it won’t

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn