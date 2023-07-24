Community rally behind Oakenholt family after devastating house fire
In a display of community solidarity, the residents of Flint, along with Deputy Mayor Mel Buckley, have rallied to support a family whose home in Oakenholt was devastated by fire on Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews from Flint, Deeside, Buckley, and Wrexham were called just before 2pm to battle the blaze at the property on the new Oaks estate.
The Fire Service confirmed that the house had been ‘100% damaged’ by the fire.
Despite the devastation, thankfully no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has been confirmed as “accidental”.
Deputy Mayor of Flint, Mel Buckley responded swiftly to the incident calling on local residents to help b donating essential items such as clothing.
Cllr Buckley said: “It’s times like these when the chips are down that I am truly blessed and proud to be from our amazing community. We do all pull together for each other.”
Fundraising efforts are underway for the family.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family’s neighbour Kaitlin Parsonage and a collection bucket is available at the Spar Garage on Chester Road, known locally as Jones the Motors.
Local residents have also been offering their support on the Off Flint Facebook page, pledging essential items to assist the family during this difficult time.
