Community comes together in support of Flint’s Giddo’s Gift charity at Gala Dinner

With help from local businesses, Delyn MP, Rob Roberts raises £6,593.20 at a Gala Dinner in honour of Giddo's Gift.

Giddo's Gift is a Flint-based charity set up by Mandy Giddins following the death of her son, Jordan Giddins.

Jordan died at age 18 from Ewing's Sarcoma – a childhood bone cancer in 2017. The charity provides gifts, grants, and wishes to children and young adults diagnosed with cancer.

Guests attending the glitzy event held at The Highfield Hall in Northop on the 28th October were treated to a three-course meal, comedy from local comedian Jamie Sutherland, a charity auction and raffle, followed by dancing late into the night.

Commenting on the event, Mr Roberts said:

"I first met Mandy after she asked me to enter the debate on Childhood Cancer outcomes. I have been in complete awe of her since we met. Mandy and her family have been through the worst a family could and rather than giving up, have used their situation to help others.

"The Gala Dinner was an amazing evening which received fantastic support from HSBC, Oscar Mayer, Moneypenny, and lots of other local businesses. I would like to thank each and every one of them for their support.

"I'm thrilled with the amount that was raised and I'm certain that it will be put to great use, supporting the children and young people who have been given this devastating diagnosis.

"However, I really do think that more needs to be done to improve the outcomes for children being treated for cancer. Although survival rates are generally higher in children than for adults, the survival rates do not reflect anything about the quality of life after treatment. Many children and young people will experience long-term side effects from the cancer treatment they receive."

Jordan's mum, Mandy said:

"After contacting Rob to debate Childhood Cancer outcomes in Parliament I was thrilled that he not only told Jordan's story in Parliament but decided to support Giddos Gift.

"The Gala dinner was a fantastic night with amazing people who all came together and raised an outstanding amount for the charity. £6,500 is a huge amount to the charity and will enable us to help so many young people and their families in the area who are battling cancer. I can't thank Rob and his team enough."

