Posted: Sun 4th Aug 2024

College launches online summer support service for HE students in North Wales

A new online advice service will support prospective HE students in north east Wales this summer.

Coleg Cambria University Centre has organised sessions for learners via a new booking portal, offering guidance to anyone interested in studying for a higher education (HE) qualification, including advice on degree options, course recommendations, applications, funding and finance and more.

They take place across August and September with Cambria’s HE Partnerships and Compliance Manager Donna Pritchard, and Emma Hurst, Dean of HE and Access to HE.

Reflecting on the University Centre advice booking service, Mrs Hurst said: “This is a new option for prospective HE learners.

“Choosing the right course and navigating the application process can feel overwhelming so this takes some of that burden and worry away and gives direct access to expertise and advice ahead of the next academic year.

“Donna and I will be on hand to discuss any issues related to higher education at Coleg Cambria and are happy to answer questions on everything from student loans to course recommendations for anyone wanting to explore different careers or take the next step in their learning journey.”

Donna added: “We think the service will be especially valuable for anyone wanting to go through Clearing or planning to start a course this September but unsure which qualification will align with their aspirations.

“We work in partnership with leading universities and are plugged into industry across Wales and beyond so whatever it is you are looking for we will be able to help.”

