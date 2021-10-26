Coleg Cambria to welcome prospective students in person at series of open events

Coleg Cambria is to host a series of in person open events across its North Wales sites this November.

It will be the first time the college has welcomed people back on site for the events since before the pandemic.

Support services will be on hand with advice and guidance, you can take a tour of the facilities and tutors, current learners, and staff will be there to discuss subject areas and answer any questions you may have.

The open events take place on the following dates:

Deeside and Deeside Sixth Form Centre: Wednesday November 10 from 5pm-8pm.

Llysfasi: Saturday November 13 from 10am-2pm.

Yale, Yale Sixth and Bersham Road in Wrexham: Wednesday November 17 from 5pm-8pm.

Northop: Saturday November 20 from 10am-2pm.

Principal Sue Price, said: “We are excited to hold these autumn open events and be able to demonstrate the breadth of subjects, apprenticeships and qualifications available at Coleg Cambria.

“To have people back on campus is going to be fantastic after so many months, and for some it will be the first time they get to experience our new facilities, including the £21m Hafod building at Yale in Wrexham.”

Mrs Price added: “Holding open events virtually has been well-received during the pandemic but there is no substitute for the warm, welcoming atmosphere visitors will experience when they are in attendance.

“On behalf of the team here at Cambria, we look forward to seeing you all soon.”

To register for the free events, visit the website and follow @colegcambria on social media for more information.