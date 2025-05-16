Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 16th May 2025

Coleg Cambria launches new football academy with Champions League finalists PSG

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Paris Saint-Germain Academy UK has announced a new partnership with Coleg Cambria, bringing world-class football training to North Wales through the launch of a brand-new PSG Academy programme based at the college.

Launching in September 2025, the football academy will offer young players aged 16-19 the chance to train under the renowned methodology of Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most iconic football clubs in the world, while studying full-time at one of the UK’s leading further education colleges.

Combining the PSG Academy coaching model with Coleg Cambria’s strong academic provision, the programme will create unique pathways for students to develop their footballing talent and achieve their educational goals.

Key features of the PSG Academy UK at Coleg Cambria include:

  • Train the Parisian way with UEFA-qualified coaches
  • Access to top-tier facilities and performance technology
  • Competitive fixtures
  • Educational programmes including BTECs, A Levels, and sports-related diplomas
  • Clear routes into university, professional opportunities and further education

Lisa Radcliffe, Assistant Principal, said: “Coleg Cambria are proud to announce the launch of an excellent educational collaboration with PSG Academy – the first and only of its kind in North Wales.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision of providing world-class training and academic development in an inclusive environment where every young person, regardless of background or ability, has the opportunity to thrive both on and off the pitch.”

Alex Harrap, Managing Director of Paris Saint-Germain Academy UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Coleg Cambria to deliver a programme that will not only raise the bar for football in the region but also create life-changing opportunities for young people. This is about developing character, discipline, and ambition across the region.”

The Academy will be hosted at Cambria’s Deeside campus, where students will benefit from top-class facilities and a supportive learning environment tailored to balance academic and athletic development.

Applications for the 2025 intake are now open, with open days and trials scheduled. Prospective students and parents are encouraged to register their interest early, as places are expected to be in high demand.

For more information, visit: https://www.cambria.ac.uk/our-courses/

To register for a trial open day, contact: Trial Booking form – PSG Academy UK

ad

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Councillors approve Broughton padel courts despite refusal advice
  • Welsh Water fined £1.35m for sewage discharge breaches
  • Warning as dogs left in hot cars at North Wales hospitals

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Councillors approve Broughton padel courts despite refusal advice

    News

    Welsh Water fined £1.35m for sewage discharge breaches

    News

    Warning as dogs left in hot cars at North Wales hospitals

    News

    Drugs dogs Marvin and Oakley help police carry out 31 stop searches in Chester

    News

    Deeside food project wins Welsh Government funding to fight child hunger

    News

    A494 Alltami reopens following earlier car fire

    News

    Public Health Wales warning after 81 fall ill following visits to open farm

    News

    “Something must be done” says Senedd amid calls for smartphone-free schools

    News

    Senedd protest demands end to caged game bird breeding

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn