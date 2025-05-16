Coleg Cambria launches new football academy with Champions League finalists PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Academy UK has announced a new partnership with Coleg Cambria, bringing world-class football training to North Wales through the launch of a brand-new PSG Academy programme based at the college.

Launching in September 2025, the football academy will offer young players aged 16-19 the chance to train under the renowned methodology of Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most iconic football clubs in the world, while studying full-time at one of the UK’s leading further education colleges.

Combining the PSG Academy coaching model with Coleg Cambria’s strong academic provision, the programme will create unique pathways for students to develop their footballing talent and achieve their educational goals.

Key features of the PSG Academy UK at Coleg Cambria include:

Train the Parisian way with UEFA-qualified coaches

Access to top-tier facilities and performance technology

Competitive fixtures

Educational programmes including BTECs, A Levels, and sports-related diplomas

Clear routes into university, professional opportunities and further education

Lisa Radcliffe, Assistant Principal, said: “Coleg Cambria are proud to announce the launch of an excellent educational collaboration with PSG Academy – the first and only of its kind in North Wales.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision of providing world-class training and academic development in an inclusive environment where every young person, regardless of background or ability, has the opportunity to thrive both on and off the pitch.”

Alex Harrap, Managing Director of Paris Saint-Germain Academy UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Coleg Cambria to deliver a programme that will not only raise the bar for football in the region but also create life-changing opportunities for young people. This is about developing character, discipline, and ambition across the region.”

The Academy will be hosted at Cambria’s Deeside campus, where students will benefit from top-class facilities and a supportive learning environment tailored to balance academic and athletic development.

Applications for the 2025 intake are now open, with open days and trials scheduled. Prospective students and parents are encouraged to register their interest early, as places are expected to be in high demand.

For more information, visit: https://www.cambria.ac.uk/our-courses/

To register for a trial open day, contact: Trial Booking form – PSG Academy UK