Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 6th May 2023

Clwydian Range: Partnership project aims to reverse curlew decline in Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Curlew Connections Wales Project has secured crucial funding from the Welsh Government’s Nature Networks Fund, bolstering efforts to combat the dwindling curlew population. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This partnership project brings together The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, Curlew Country, and Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust Cymru, with the aim of preventing the extinction of curlews in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with Natural Resources Wales, the grant programme will support curlew recovery efforts in four ‘Important Curlew Areas’ identified in the Wales Action Plan for the Recovery of Curlew, developed by Gylfinir Cymru (Curlew Wales). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over the past 30 years, the curlew population in Wales has experienced a significant decline, with numbers falling from an estimated 5,700 pairs in 1993 to as few as 400 breeding pairs today. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Due to these dwindling numbers, the curlew is now considered the bird of highest conservation concern in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The three-year project, led by key members of Gylfinir Cymru (Curlew Wales), will work across the nation, from Denbighshire in the north to Bannau Brycheiniog in the south. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They will collaborate with farmers, land managers, and local communities to raise awareness about the plight of curlews and begin implementing measures to address the causes of their decline, while working towards sustainability. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nicola Davies, Ecologist at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, expressed delight at being part of the project, emphasizing the need to reverse the decline and ultimately prevent the extinction of curlews in the Welsh landscape. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Amanda Perkins, Curlew Country Lead, highlighted the project’s role in expanding curlew recovery efforts across Montgomeryshire, connecting fragmented populations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rhun Jones, Senior Countryside Ranger at Clwydian Range & Dee Valley AONB, said: “We are so fortunate that curlews continue to return to traditional breeding grounds here in NE Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This key funding will allow us to work closely with farmers, landowners, and the wider community to raise awareness of the plight of curlews and put measures in place to address the causes behind their decline. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By implementing targeted conservation efforts and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, we hope that curlews remain an integral feature of the stunning Clwydian Range & Dee Valley landscape for now and for the future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lee Oliver, GWCT Cymru Head of Projects in Wales, also welcomed the partnership, pledging their commitment to saving curlews in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As curlews rely on a range of habitats and favourable conditions for successful breeding, the project will support actions for curlew recovery while working towards sustainability. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Failure to take conservation actions could lead to the extinction of curlews in Wales within the next decade. With this funding, the project offers hope for reversing the curlew’s declining trajectory and ensuring their continued presence in the nation’s landscape. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Toyota Manufacturing UK Charitable Trust shatters records with £431,000 donated to local causes
  • Deeside home care agency celebrating after recent excellent Care Inspectorate Wales report
  • RAF Valley Coronation flypast in ‘salute to North Wales’ timings released

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Toyota Manufacturing UK Charitable Trust shatters records with £431,000 donated to local causes

    News

    Deeside home care agency celebrating after recent excellent Care Inspectorate Wales report

    News

    RAF Valley Coronation flypast in ‘salute to North Wales’ timings released

    News

    Airbus Perlan Mission II back in air to set world altitude record

    News

    Chester Racecourse and Cheshire Oaks unveil 2023 style guide

    News

    StepChange debt charity reports 15% surge in advice demand

    News

    English Local Elections: Labour takes full control of Cheshire West and Chester Council

    News

    Arrest made in Flintshire as drugs and knives seized in police raid

    News

    Connah’s Quay: Paul Mealor “absolutely delighted” to compose piece for King’s Coronation

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn