Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 4th Jan 2023

Updated: Wed 4th Jan

Clwyd Gate Inn could reopen with a new gym and shop included as part of refurbishment plans

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

An empty village restaurant could reopen – with a new gym and shop included as part of the refurbishment.

The former Clwyd Gate Inn in Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd, near Ruthin, closed suddenly in February 2017, 18 months after it re-opened in September 2015.

But now new owner Kashif Mohammed has applied to Denbighshire County Council’s planning committee for permission for a change of use of the former restaurant on Ruthin Road.

Mr Mohammed intends to reduce the size of the restaurant and use parts of the building as both shops and a gym.

The plans submitted to the council outline how the building could be used by a few smaller businesses, breaking up the restaurant’s 432m² floor space and subdividing each section.

Under the new plans, the restaurant would take up 167m² of the floor space, the gym 97m², and the retail units 168m², including a shared lobby, WCs, and storage.

Despite the plans, the final use for the building is unknown and will depend on future tenants.

The planning application reads: “The applicant has recently purchased the building and surrounding land and is proposing to subdivide the restaurant unit.

“The restaurant, as existing, is very large and has proved in the past to be unsuccessful as a business.

“The large size makes it difficult to find an appropriate tenant. The restaurant has lain empty for a number of years.”

“The intention is to create smaller units that can be run by smaller, local businesses, and having a small cluster of businesses, rather than one large restaurant, will make the whole site more economically sustainable.”

The building will provide disabled access via a ramp if plans get the go-ahead.

According to the application, the site is located in an area with a very low probability of flooding.

The application is expected to be debated at a future Denbighshire County Council planning committee.

By Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter

[Image: Cavendish Estate Agents]

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Holywell set to get new Greggs as plans are approved
  • New TUC boss calls for urgent meeting with Prime Minister to help resolve public sector disputes
  • ‘People wanted to poison me with ricin’ – North Wales MP reveals reasons for wearing stab-proof vest to constituency meetings


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Holywell set to get new Greggs as plans are approved

    News

    New TUC boss calls for urgent meeting with Prime Minister to help resolve public sector disputes

    News

    ‘People wanted to poison me with ricin’ – North Wales MP reveals reasons for wearing stab-proof vest to constituency meetings

    Anglesey

    Plans to build 70 homes on greenfield land near the Flintshire border submitted

    News

    Retired engineer and television extra from Flintshire joy at landing role in Welsh version of Gogglebox

    News

    Don’t miss the deadline: Almost 5.7 million people still need to file their Self Assessment tax return

    News

    Monday: Burst pipe affecting water supply in parts of Connah’s Quay

    News

    Low income households to get new Cost of Living Payments from Spring 2023 but claims of a 10% cut

    News

    Artist behind ‘Banksy-style’ mural near a North Wales RNLI station revealed as council moves to protect it

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn