Chester’s own ‘André Rieu’ returns for three Town Hall concerts

A popular Chester busker who has been compared to André Rieu is set to return to the stage at Chester Town Hall for three special concerts this May.

Violinist Philip Chidell, often seen performing under the Eastgate Clock, will bring his music indoors for concerts on Saturday 10 May at 7.30pm, and Saturday 24 May at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The performances follow the success of his concerts last September, which saw Philip realise a long-held dream of creating his own orchestra. This time, he will lead an even larger ensemble, featuring 18 talented young musicians from across the North West. Special guest performances are also promised.

The concerts will offer a varied programme, blending popular classical pieces with music from movies, the West End and Broadway.

Philip began playing the violin aged six and by eight had secured a place at Manchester’s prestigious Chetham’s School of Music, becoming their youngest student at the time. His early career saw him perform as a soloist with orchestras and at venues including Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall, the Royal Festival Hall in London, Manchester Cathedral and St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In more recent years, Philip has become a familiar figure in Chester city centre, performing regularly during the summer months and delighting residents and visitors alike.

Speaking ahead of the concerts, Philip said the feedback from last year’s debut performances had been overwhelming, adding, “A couple of concertgoers even compared the experience to an André Rieu concert – which is a huge compliment!”

He continued, “The orchestra has nearly doubled in size, allowing us to offer an even richer variety of beautiful music. I’m thrilled to work with such talented young musicians from the North-West, and we can’t wait to share an unforgettable evening (or afternoon) of live music, with something for everyone.”

Tickets for the concerts are available online at www.PhilipChidell.com or can be purchased in person at Chester Visitor Centre at Chester Town Hall.