Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 30th Jun 2024

Chester University: The lasting impact of The Beatles explored in new book

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The impact The Beatles made across the world is explored in a new book by a Visiting Professor from the University of Chester.

Dr Stephen F. Kelly, Visiting Professor in Media at the University, is the author of a new book, How The Beatles Rocked the World (Pen and Sword Books).

Stephen’s book delves into the impact of the Beatles on British society during this transformative era, drawing from firsthand experiences watching the band at The Cavern in Liverpool.

The book looks at how the Fab Four burst onto the pop scene in 1962, influencing not only the music world but also introducing a counterculture with far-reaching effects. Their long hair, humour and irreverent attitude toward authority breathed fresh air into a generation weary of the post-war years’ monotony.

Beatlemania sparked a revolution against the outdated norms of the 1950s. Young people, eager to escape stifling suburban formality, led the rebellion. Across politics, fashion, education, the arts, religion, television, women’s rights, and universities, the old order faced challenges. The swinging sixties brought more liberal attitudes, promising change and a more just world. Contraceptives, legalised abortion, gay rights, easier divorce, and relaxed censorship were part of this social transformation.

The Beatles’ influence extended beyond Britain, resonating across Europe and especially in America. American teenagers campaigned not only against the Vietnam War but also for civil rights.

Stephen, from Birkenhead, is the best-selling author of over 25 books, many about sporting personalities and oral histories. He was for many years a producer with Granada Television and before that was a political journalist in London. He has written for most newspapers and magazines.

Stephen said: “The legacy of The Beatles is far reaching, not only in music but also thorough the band’s lasting impact across the world. It has been fascinating to research and remember the impact that the world still feels today.”

To buy the book visit here.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Senedd: Wales ‘sleepwalking into disaster’ for vulnerable children
  • 32 weeks of roadworks set to cause disruption for Ysbyty Glan Clwyd visitors
  • Wales’ air ambulance service marks milestone: 50,000 missions in 23 years of lifesaving efforts

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Senedd: Wales ‘sleepwalking into disaster’ for vulnerable children

    News

    32 weeks of roadworks set to cause disruption for Ysbyty Glan Clwyd visitors

    News

    Wales’ air ambulance service marks milestone: 50,000 missions in 23 years of lifesaving efforts

    News

    Wrexham University students reaping benefits of world-class sporting facilities

    News

    Manic Street Preachers and Suede kick off UK tour with hit-filled Llangollen gig

    News

    World Sand Dune Day: Restoration efforts at Gronant and Talacre

    News

    Man jailed for part in major drug smuggling operation that used Deeside parcel depot

    News

    Chester Racecourse: preview and tips for Saturday’s seven race Summer Style Race Day

    News

    Chester Races: Family fun day with popular children’s TV characters Bluey and Bingo

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn