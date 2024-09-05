Chester to welcome new rooftop social hub this Autumn

Chester is set to welcome a new social venue this autumn as the Rooftop Social Club prepares to open in October.

The new spot will be located on the upper levels of the Pepper Street multi-storey car park, transforming the space into a year-round destination for food, drink, and entertainment.

The venue, which will feature a retractable roof and heated cabanas, aims to offer an all-weather experience for visitors.

Ian Gordon, Director of iKO Projects, the team behind the new venture, said, “We’re thrilled to bring Rooftop Social Club to Chester and create something new and exciting for the city. Our goal is to create a space where everyone feels welcome, whether you’re here for a quick bite, a celebratory event, or a relaxing day out with the family.”

The club will have a capacity of up to 300 guests and is set to offer a range of activities.

These include games like cornhole and curling, as well as seasonal events such as open-air cinema nights, artisan markets, and yoga sessions.

The space will also be available for private hire, catering to both personal and corporate events.

In addition to the activities, the Rooftop Social Club will feature four independent street food traders from Chester, bringing a variety of dishes to the table.

The drinks menu, put together by the team behind Liquor & Co, a well-known bar in the city centre, is expected to offer a wide selection of beverages, from traditional cocktails to new creations.

The new venue is also expected to contribute to the local economy by creating over 40 jobs. Details on job openings will be made available on the venue’s website in the coming weeks.

The project has been developed in partnership with Grosvenor’s Eaton Estate, which manages various properties in Cheshire and Chester city centre.

Nigel Driver, Head of Commercial Property Management at Grosvenor’s Eaton Estate, commented on the development: “Rooftop Social Club will provide a unique experience for people in Chester to enjoy, enhancing the city’s offering and contributing to its economic vibrancy.”

For more information and updates, interested parties can sign up for the Rooftop Social Club’s mailing list or follow their Instagram account at @rooftopsocial.club.