Chester Storyhouse’s new chapter: Annabel Turpin steps in as CEO

Chester’s multi-award-winning theatre, cinema, and library, Storyhouse, is starting a new chapter with the appointment of Annabel Turpin as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Turpin brings a wealth of experience from her successful 15-year tenure at ARC Stockton Arts Centre, one of the North East’s largest arts venues. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She also has a prominent role as Co-Director of Future Arts Centres, a national network of over 130 arts centres dedicated to celebrating their artistic and social contributions to UK culture and civic life. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new CEO also serves as Deputy Chair and Strategic Lead for Creative Place for the Tees Valley Combined Authority’s Business Board and sits on various boards and advisory groups. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In 2020-21, she spearheaded the independent Tees Valley Creative & Visitor Economy Task Force and currently co-chairs the Tees Valley Creative Place Advisory Group. Furthermore, she has cultivated a reputation as a successful producer and promoter of national artistic talent. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

David Watson, Chair of Storyhouse Board of Trustees, said: “After an extensive search, we are truly delighted that Annabel is joining the Storyhouse family as Chief Executive this autumn.” He praised Turpin for her inspirational leadership, vision, and respect for the organisation’s local importance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Annabel Turpin joins Storyhouse at a pivotal moment as the organisation prepares to launch its new three-year strategy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Her vast leadership experience promises to enable Storyhouse to maximise its unique offerings to a diverse range of audiences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In response to her appointment, Turpin expressed her excitement about her new role, saying, “I can’t wait to make Chester my home, and join the fantastic team at Storyhouse.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts, warmly welcomed Turpin. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She highlighted Turpin’s wealth of experience and ambition, which will further enhance the creative and cultural landscape across Cheshire West and Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jen Cleary, Director North, Arts Council England, also expressed her delight at Turpin’s appointment, praising her for her exceptional leadership at ARC Stockton and her commitment to helping cultural organisations connect with local communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Annabel Turpin will officially take up her new post at the end of October. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

