Chester: Police hunt for attacker who left 18 year old with serious injuries on News Years Day
Police are investigating an assault that took place in Chester on New Year’s Day.
The victim, an 18-year-old man, was walking along Foregate Street near the Bars Roundabout when he was approached by an unknown man.
The perpetrator then punched and kicked the victim, causing him to fall into the road before leaving the area on foot.
The victim was assisted by members of the public and was taken to the hospital with serious facial injuries.
The suspect is described as a white male aged in his 40s, and officers are now appealing to anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward.
They are also asking for any footage or images from the area around the time of the assault to be sent to them, in order to help identify the attacker.
Detective Constable Ben Jones said: “The city centre would have been extremely busy at this time of night with streets full of vehicles and passers-by having celebrated the new year.
“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage, and have not yet spoken to police, to please get in touch.
“The same goes to anyone who may have information as to who is responsible.”
Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police via the Cheshire Police website quoting IML 1446905 or by calling 101.
Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police via the Cheshire Police website quoting IML 1446905 or by calling 101.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting the Crimestoppers website.
