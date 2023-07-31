Chester Market introduces ChooseDay offers every Tuesday

Traders in the new Chester Market have come together to offer customers a range of discounts to choose from every Tuesday starting from 1 August. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Recognising the challenging cost of living increases, the offers cover both goods, produce and food stalls to give customers a wide choice of options to save money at the market every week. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The ChooseDay offers include: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

2 burgers for £15 at NiceBites

Free mini houseplant for every child or 10% off 3 litre shrubs and perennials at Purely Pots

20% off all pizzas at the Mercato Pizza Company

10% off all stock at the Custom Gift Studio

Any Mac ‘n’ Cheese and Dirty Fries for £15 at Cheezy Bandits

20% of purchases in store between 1 and 2pm at Lise Florist’s ‘Happy Flower Hour’ (excludes pre-orders)

Spend £10 or more and choose a free tasty tapas pot at Digby & Champ

20% off all dishes at the Fresh Pasta Kitchen

10% when spending £25 or more on counter meats at Geoff Hughes Family Butchers

Loaded waffle for £5 at Cheshire Farm Ice Cream

10% off at Chester Market Fishmongers

20% off T-shirts at Daily Wares

Two standard wraps for £15 at Guroma

3 phone cases for the price of 2 at Chester Phone Repair

15% off candles and home fragrances at Alphy & Becs

2 breakfasts or brunches with drink for £20 at Crustum.

Free £3.95 mini cacti or succulent for every child or 10% off ceramic pots at Ouch plant store.

Councillor Nathan Pardoe, Cabinet Member for Inclusive Economy, Regeneration and Digital Transformation, said: “This is a wonderful initiative from the traders at Chester Market, we know our markets already offer great value but with this new ChooseDay scheme everyone will have even more reasons to visit on a Tuesday and benefit from the market. I would like to thank the traders for their support in bringing ChooseDay to fruition.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Traders reserve the right to offer their ChooseDay promotions whilst stocks last and amend or withdraw without notice; however, it is hoped the scheme will become an established initiative with more traders joining the scheme over the coming months. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News