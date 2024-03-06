Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Mar 2024

Chester Market chosen to host international Love Your Local Market campaign launch as footfall passes three million

Following on from annual launches in recent years in London, Barcelona, Stuttgart and Paris, the Love Your Local Market 2024 campaign will return to the UK and will be launched on Saturday 4 May at the award-winning new Chester Market; which has now reached three million visits since opening in November 2022.

Now in its 13th year, Love Your Local Market is celebrated in more than 25 countries around the world with the aim of promoting local markets to the widest audience, putting them firmly as the heartbeat of local communities.

Councillor Nathan Pardoe, Cabinet Member for Inclusive Economy, Regeneration and Digital Transformation, said: “We are very honoured to be selected to host this year’s Love Your Local Market international campaign and showcase our incredible market. It is a fitting location as our market team spent a great deal of time looking at markets across the world for inspiration and to incorporate best practice prior to opening the new market.”

The international launch of Love Your Local Market is overseen by the World Union of Wholesale Markets (WUWM) Retail Group. The Chairman, Jean–Paul Auguste said “We are delighted to accept the invitation to launch the 2024 campaign in the New Chester Market. It is a wonderful city, and its market is a vital part of the local community making a huge economic contribution to the city, its tourism and regeneration. The message in 2024 is very simple. Let’s celebrate markets and the immense contribution they make to our towns and cities around the world.”

Love Your Local Market was founded in the UK by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) when the government set up a review into the future of UK high streets led by well-known broadcaster, Mary Portas.

The acknowledgment of the value of markets featured prominently and were recognised as being important for start-up businesses. The report also encouraged establishing a National Market celebration, and Love Your Local Market was born.

Last year some 450 UK markets joined the campaign with young trader events, start-up business opportunities and huge TV, local radio and social media interest. The annual event has been responsible for delivering many sustainable new businesses.

Councillor Chris Poulter, NABMA President confirmed. “We are proud that Chester has been selected as the venue to launch this most popular worldwide event, to showcase its award-winning market and bring together market leaders from around the world to celebrate and unite the markets industry, the New Chester Market stands out as a UK leader in terms of its management, achievement and innovation.”

For more information on the Love Your Local Market campaign see: https://loveyourlocalmarket.nabma.com/

 

