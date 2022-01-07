Chester FC seeking legal advice over “potential breaches of Welsh Coronavirus Regulations”

Chester FC has issued a statement this afternoon following “potential breaches of Welsh Government Covid-19 restrictions.”

Restrictions imposed by the Welsh government mean that outdoor team sports are limited to just 50 spectators.

Chester FC’s Deva Stadium is partly in England and Wales and the border with Flintshire runs through the middle of the stadium car park with the four stands lying on the Welsh side.

The potential breaches occurred on 28 December 2021 when 2,075 fans attended the Deva Stadium to watch Chester draw 2-2 with AFC Fylde and 2 January 2022 when 2,116 fans watched Chester draw 1-1 with AFC Telford.

The club held a meeting with North Wales Police and Flintshire Council today and has been told that they risk further breaches of Welsh Government rules if it continues to play home fixtures with crowds”.

Chester FC is now seeking legal advice, a statement says: “This morning Chester Football Club was invited to a meeting with representatives of North Wales Police, Flintshire County Council, Cheshire Police and Cheshire West & Chester Council.”

“During this meeting, the Club was given a joint letter on behalf of North Wales Police and Flintshire County Council which outlines potential breaches of Welsh Coronavirus Regulations at our fixtures on 28th December 2021 and 2nd January 2022.”

“It also states the Club may commit further potential breaches if it continues to play home fixtures with crowds while the current restrictions in Wales remain in place.”

“We were informed this was based upon direction from the Welsh Government that the premises of Chester Football Club are governed by the Welsh Regulations. The Welsh Government was not represented at the meeting.”

“It was agreed that all parties would seek further legal advice given the complex issues and future implications of any outcome.”

“We will provide a further update to our supporters as soon as we are able to.”