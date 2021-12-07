Deeside.com > News

Cheshire Police appeal after ‘fail to stop’ collision seriously injures 6 year old boy in Blacon

Cheshire Police are appealing for information following fail to stop collision in Blacon.

At 4.55pm on Thursday 2 December police were called to Stamford Road following reports of a collision involving a pedal or electric bike and a six-year-old boy on a scooter.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since been released from hospital.

The cyclist did not stop at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Police Constable Nicholas Watts said: “This collision left a little boy with fractures to his skull and eye socket and he is now recovering at home, however these injuries could have been a lot worse.

“We know that the Stamford Road area would have been busy at this time of the evening and a number of enquiries, including CCTV, are underway.

“We would urge anyone with dashcam footage or anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch with us.

“I would also like to take this time to appeal to cyclist themselves to come forward to assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1146694 or report it via the Cheshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or report it via the Crimestoppers website.



