Cheshire Police: Dispersal orders in place as Chester gears up for races

Visitors to Chester can expect to see more police on the streets this week as officers aim to manage large crowds and tackle anti-social behaviour during the latest race fixtures at Chester Racecourse.

A dispersal order has been issued covering key days of the racing events. It allows officers to remove individuals from designated areas and ban them from returning for up to 48 hours. The powers, granted under Section 34 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, have been brought in to help maintain order in the city during what is expected to be a particularly busy period.

The first dispersal order runs from 10am on Wednesday 7 May until 3am on Thursday 8 May. A second order will be active from 10am on Thursday until 4am on Friday, followed by a final order lasting from 10am Friday 9 May through to 10am Sunday 11 May. The area affected has been mapped and will be shown to anyone issued with a direction to leave.

Additional police patrols will also be on duty before and after race events to monitor and address any incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Inspector James Wilson from Cheshire Police said, “Thousands of visitors are expecting to be coming to the Chester area this week and we hope everyone enjoys their time here. With this in mind, there will be an increased police presence in the area, as well as the dispersal orders in place. These orders are an additional tactical option that allow us to directly combat anti-social behaviour head on.”

He added that local people should not hesitate to report any concerns.

Cheshire Police are urging anyone with information about anti-social behaviour to get in touch via the force’s website or by calling 101.