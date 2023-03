Charity race nights and small lotteries could require gambling licence under Flintshire Council review

Charity race nights and small lotteries held in Flintshire may require a gambling licence from the council. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Flintshire Council’s licensing committee has reviewed the authority’s updated Gambling Policy after consultation earlier this year. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The policy is in place to prevent gambling being a source of crime and disorder, ensures it is conducted in a fair and open way, and protects children and vulnerable people from being exploited. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

In drafting the policy the council has worked with the North Wales licensing group. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Gemma Potter, the council’s licensing team leader explained to members that while all local authorities in North Wales had a similar policy in place, there would be slight differences depending on the area. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

She said: “There are some differences in the way our authority areas look. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“For example if you take Conwy into consideration they have the big seafront in Llandudno with all the arcades so their policy is going to look slightly different to ours.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Chair of the committee, Greenfield Cllr Rosetta Dolphin (Eagle) asked whether charity race nights would be considered events that required a licence. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Ms Potter said they would be decided on a case by case basis depending on the situation. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

She said: “We do have lots of guidance documents from the Gambling Commission and we do look into each individual issue separately. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“For a race night, depending on what the stakes are you probably would need one but there are certain instances when you might not need one – so it’s very much on a case by case basis on the advice that comes from the Gambling Commission.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Ms Potter added that there could also be confusion about small society lotteries and that the policy applied to those too. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

She added: “Where people do raffles, when the ticket is sold and drawn on the same day you don’t need a licence for that. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“But if there are any advance raffle ticket sales for certain things like in schools, that organisation has to hold a small society lottery licence and the promoters’ details need to be on those raffle tickets and that’s a query we get quite often.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

It costs £40 for a small society lottery licence, and renewal is £30 per year. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Buckley Bistre West Cllr Carolyn Preece (Lab) asked whether mental health could be specifically included in the public health strategy part of the policy. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“Because of the big impact gambling has on individuals you need to have something in there”, she said. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Ms Potter said mental health would already be covered by the public health strategies, and that the wording was the same for other authorities across North Wales. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Some committee members agreed the wording should be left as it was, with Argoed and New Brighton Cllr Mared Eastwood (Lib Dem) adding: “An umbrella term gives you more flexibility within it than specific lists. Personally, I’m more comfortable with that.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Cllr Preece’s proposed amendment that the words mental health be specifically included within the policy failed. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Members then followed the recommendations and voted to approve the draft policy as originally worded. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The policy will go to cabinet in June for final approval after which it will be valid for three years. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

By Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here). ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

