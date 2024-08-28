CCTV image released in search for suspect in Chester bus incident

Cheshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an incident on a bus in Chester, where a 35-year-old woman was inappropriately touched.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 18th July, at around 6:15 pm, on the number 11 bus travelling between Airbus and Chester Bus Interchange.

Police believe the incident to be isolated and are actively pursuing various lines of inquiry to identify the individual responsible.

As part of their investigation, officers have now issued an image of a man they are looking to speak to.

Police Constable Craig Maddocks, who is leading the investigation, reassured the public of the police’s commitment to resolving the matter. He stated, “I want to be clear that we are doing all we can to locate the person responsible and do believe this to be an isolated incident.”

He added, “We have a number of enquiries ongoing, and as part of these, we are now appealing for assistance to identify the man in the CCTV as we believe he may have vital information to assist us with our investigation.”

PC Maddocks also made a direct appeal to the man captured in the CCTV footage, urging him to come forward voluntarily.

Additionally, he called on anyone with relevant information, who has not yet spoken to the police, to step forward.

Those with information are encouraged to report it directly to Cheshire Police through their website or by calling 101, quoting the reference number IML 1873190.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.