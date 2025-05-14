Castle runs, marathons and milestones for Deestriders

Deestriders Running Club had a packed and impressive weekend of racing, with members competing in events across North Wales and beyond.

At the Dinas Bran Castle Race on 7 May, Michelle Bowes claimed first V35 in 41:45, closely followed by Christine Cammillare in 41:46.

Nige Parr finished in 43:05, Fred Aird took first V60 in 46:09, and Jo Houghton-Davies crossed the line in 48:38.

Thursday’s Chirk Castle Relay saw Deestriders field six teams, with the women’s trio of Lisa Cooper, Hannah Price and Christine Cammillare, racing as the Green Pixies, finishing second ladies overall in 48:32.

There was also a strong turnout at the Park In The Past parkrun, now in its second week, after many missed the inaugural run due to milestone events at Wepre the previous weekend.

Making a step up in distance, Louise Kirkby, a graduate of the club’s Couch to 5k programme, completed the Tatton Park 10k in 81 minutes despite the hot conditions.

In a deeply personal effort, Ann-Marie Fauset ran the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in memory of her father, who died in 2015 from motor neurone disease.

She raised more than £1,000 for the MND Association. Running alongside her in training and on race day was Ally Morrison, and the pair completed the tough, hilly course in personal best times of 5:13.

Back in Wales, Drew Gray secured an impressive second place overall in the challenging Excalibur Marathon, finishing in 4:51:39 despite taking two hard falls along the way.

Clubmate Nige Parr finished as third V50 in 5:56:55.

Meanwhile, the Snowdonia Half Marathon drew a strong club turnout. Christine Cammillare led the team home in 1:57:44, with Paul Lyth (1:58:21), Lisa Cooper (2:03:12), Andrea Wadcock-Parr (2:05:33), Grant McGowan (2:06:29), Les Price (2:24:43), Claire Harper (2:50:52), Amanda Scotter (2:50:22), Bonnie Knox (2:55:32), and Alannah O’Brien (2:58:01) all completing the hilly course.