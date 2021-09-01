Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 1st Sep 2021

Cash and drugs seized following raids in Ewloe and Buckley

Police seized a large amount of cash and a quantity of illegal drugs following three raids in Flintshire today (Wednesday, September 1)

Officers from South Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team were joined by the forces ‘Intercept Team’ and carried out three simultaneous warrants at addresses in Buckley and Ewloe.

Several people were taken into custody by police following the raids, they have since been released ‘under investigation’.

Posting an update on the South Flintshire police Facebook page, a spokesperson said:

“Today, along with North Wales Police Intercept Team we have executed .”

“Here is a picture (above) of just some of the items that were seized during the Warrants.”

“People were taken to Custody as a result and have been released under investigation while our enquiries are ongoing.”

The Intercept Team are tasked to focus on individuals and locations daily, including drug dealers, OCG’s (Organised Crime Groups) and County Lines targets that are causing significant crime-related problems for local communities.

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



