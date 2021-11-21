Cars “will be towed” say police in warning over public safety around Gwrych Castle

Speed restrictions are in place and police patrols are being stepped up to ensure public safety around Gwrych Castle, Abergele, as the next series of I’m Celebrity begins broadcasting from there.

North Wales Police are urging members of the public to take extra care if travelling along the A547 outside the location.

Speed restrictions are in place and officers from the Roads Policing Unit and Go Safe will be patrolling the area to ensure that all motorists adhere to the speed limit.

Officers are also reminding motorists that a clearway is in place and any vehicles found to be parked on the road will be towed away.

Ahead of the start of the show on Sunday, Chief Inspector Jon Aspinall said: “The safety of the road users, pedestrians and wider public is our main focus, please be mindful of the speed restrictions and stay safe.

“Officers will be patrolling the area to maintain public safety and we are working closely with the programme-makers, Conwy County Borough Council and other partners to achieve this.”

A 58-year-old Prestatyn woman was killed last year after being hit on an unlit section of the A547, where the speed limit was 60mph.

Sharn Hughes stopped to take a photo of Gwrych Castle which was lit up for the TV programme last year.