Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 21st Nov 2021

Updated: Sun 21st Nov

Cars “will be towed” say police in warning over public safety around Gwrych Castle

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Speed restrictions are in place and police patrols are being stepped up to ensure public safety around Gwrych Castle, Abergele, as the next series of I’m Celebrity begins broadcasting from there.

North Wales Police are urging members of the public to take extra care if travelling along the A547 outside the location.

Speed restrictions are in place and officers from the Roads Policing Unit and Go Safe will be patrolling the area to ensure that all motorists adhere to the speed limit.

Officers are also reminding motorists that a clearway is in place and any vehicles found to be parked on the road will be towed away.

Ahead of the start of the show on Sunday, Chief Inspector Jon Aspinall said: “The safety of the road users, pedestrians and wider public is our main focus, please be mindful of the speed restrictions and stay safe.

“Officers will be patrolling the area to maintain public safety and we are working closely with the programme-makers, Conwy County Borough Council and other partners to achieve this.”

A 58-year-old Prestatyn woman was killed last year after being hit on an unlit section of the A547, where the speed limit was 60mph.

Sharn Hughes stopped to take a photo of Gwrych Castle which was lit up for the TV programme last year.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Fundraiser launched for family of Connah’s Quay teenager who passed away on Friday

News

Deeside based industrial supplier unites colleges for ‘Trade Olympics’ and North Wales skills drive

News

Roadworks in Chester suspended for the Christmas period “to keep the festive season running smoothly”

News

Police warning over ‘tired’ driving after car filmed dangerously veering across A548 in Flintshire

News

Berwyn Book: “So much history that was preserved within our warehouse has all gone”

News

Tip Top Productions holding auditions for cast of Cats at to be staged at Theatr Clwyd next year

News

England looks to follow Wales signalling intention to ban single-use plastics

News

Doubling frequency of trains on Wrexham-Bidston line – Rail freight operator objects to proposals

News

A Deeside Co-op store is serving up free same-day delivery of online grocery orders for a limited time

News





Read 425,266 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn