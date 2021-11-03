Cardiff’s National Museum takes down slave owner Thomas Picton’s portrait and replaces it with Flintshire collier portrait

A portrait of Welsh slave owner Sir Thomas Picton has been removed from the National Museum Cardiff and replaced with a portrait of a Flintshire collier by Dutch artist Albert Houthuesen.

Picton was a high ranking officer in the British Army who fought in the Napoleonic Wars, he was killed in 1815 at the Battle of Waterloo.

He was also known as the ‘Tyrant of Trinidad’, or the ‘Blood-Stained Governor’ – Historically he has been hailed a public ‘hero’, but his governance of Trinidad and his treatment of slaves marks him out as a particularly cruel leader.

Picton, like many others, directly profited from slave trade activities and was renowned for his ruthless treatment of slaves and others as the first British governor of Trinidad.

The Museum said it will store the Picton portrait before it is “redisplayed and reinterpreted over the coming months.”